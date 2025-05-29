Bombardier to Showcase Global 7500 and Challenger 3500 Business Jets at the Catarina Aviation Show

Bombardier has announced that its Global 7500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft will be on display at the Catarina Aviation Show on June 5-7 in São Paulo, Brazil. Bombardier’s sales team will also be on site to meet with customers.

The Global 7500 aircraft offers exceptional runway performance and range suited to hot, high and short airfields. With its record-setting speed and industry-leading smooth ride, the Global 7500 is perfect for long missions from São Paulo to destinations such as Dubai, London, Tel Aviv, New York and Geneva.

The Challenger 3500 jet ensures comfort for journeys from São Paulo to San Juan and Panama City, as well as to most European destinations with one stop.

“The record-setting and record-breaking Global 7500 and industry-leading Challenger 3500 are proven performers and being onsite at the Catarina Aviation Show provides Bombardier with an outstanding opportunity to highlight the performance and design attributes of these incredible aircraft,” said Michael Anckner, vice president, Worldwide Pre-owned, Fleet, Defense & Latin America, Bombardier.

Anckner added, “The Brazilian market is very important for Bombardier, and our product offering is perfectly suited to respond to the needs of our customers.”

Customers in the region seeking maintenance on their aircraft will have access to Bombardier’s dedicated services and support network, including the Authorized Service Facility MAGA Aviation at Catarina Airport in São Paulo, which provides line maintenance, Bombardier parts and tooling for all Global, Challenger, and Learjet aircraft.

The factory-owned 300,000 sq. ft. full-service Miami Opa-Locka Service Centre also offers customers expanded maintenance capabilities, and Bombardier has a network of approximately 100 locations around the world.

Visitors of the Catarina Aviation Show will have the opportunity to tour the Global 7500 aircraft. Boasting a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), the Global 7500 features great speed capabilities.

The Global 7500 also has best-in-class hot and high runway performance capabilities and can access challenging airfields.

The attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft are being enhanced with the introduction of the Global 8000 aircraft, currently in development and set to enter-into-service in 2025. The aircraft will have an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.94. It also has a low cabin altitude of less than 2,900 feet when flying at 41,000 ft. The inaugural flight of the Global 8000’s first production aircraft occurred on May 16.