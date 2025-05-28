Helicopter Services Expands MRO/Completions Facility, Adds Project Manager

Helicopter Services Inc. (HSI) of Spring, Texas, is adding several thousand square feet to its headquarters at David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport west of Houston. The facility now totals over 25,000 square feet under roof, increasing HSI’s capacity to serve a growing base of clients.

“For decades, HSI has been solely focused on the constantly growing needs of the helicopter industry,” says HSI General Manager Mike Crossland, “This expansion is a key step forward in best supporting our many helicopter customers with a broad range of client-focused services.”

The expanded service and completions facility adds dedicated shop areas for sheet metal, composite, avionics and other key services. Leading entities such as Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Houston Police Department have chosen HSI for maintenance as well as turnkey services on aircraft. Air medical, airborne public safety agencies and private owners all rely on the company.

“We continue to focus on being a one-stop-shop for operators, improving the efficiencies of turnaround time and supporting their planning for operational effectiveness,” stated HSI’s Robin Crossland.

HSI’s technical team brings decades of hands-on experience installing avionics and aerial application equipment. They regularly work with brands such as Isolair, Goodrich Hoist, Wescam, Shot Over, SpectroLab, Trakka, and others, and are experienced in integrating mission equipment like the MX-10, AEM Geneva Panel, ARS, and Illuminator systems.

HSI offers its Airbus aircraft acquisition and completions via the GSA marketplace and continues to be the only company on GSA focused solely on the helicopter industry. The expansion coincides with HSI’s growing involvement in air medical completions, offering their quality and precision to air medical operators nationwide.

“We know that operators across the U.S. continue to desire additional aircraft completion options,” states Crossland, “Expanding our existing footprint enhances operational efficiency and elevates service levels across both our MRO and completions activities.”

HSI has also added an additional project manager. Ali Durham joined the company as project manager earlier this year, bringing decades of experience in operations. An Iowa native, she relocated to Texas to be involved with companies like HSI.

“When I learned about their expansion plans, I saw a great opportunity to get involved,” states Durham, “Joining the team at HSI has been exciting, especially with the expansion adding much-needed space and flexibility. It's allowing us to better serve our customers with dedicated areas that streamline operations and accommodate specific needs.”

The growth and innovation happening at HSI has Durham energized about the future.

She says, “We’re in a strong position to elevate our services and deliver even more value to our clients. The momentum here is real.”