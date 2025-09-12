GA-ASI and AeroVironment Complete First Air Launch of Switchblade 600 From MQ-9A UAS

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. and AeroVironment have successfully completed the first-ever air launch of a Switchblade 600 loitering munition (LM) from a GA-ASI Block 5 MQ-9A unmanned aircraft system (UAS).

The flight testing took place at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Grounds Test Range from July 22-24.

“This cooperative effort showcased how combining different unmanned technologies could really provide value and effects to the warfighter,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander.

Alexander continued, “By using MQ-9A to carry the Switchblade, the MQ-9A is able to stand off farther from enemy weapons systems and increase the range of the SB600, which will provide greater access and options in contested airspace.”

After integrating the SB600 with the MQ-9A, the team released two LMs:

One with an inert warhead

One with a high-explosive round

After launch, the team transferred control of the Switchblade from a user in the MQ-9A’s ground control station to a user on the ground nearer the operational area.

The test showcased GA-ASI’s ability to integrate and operate airborne launched effects on the battlefield and how the use of these effects in conflict offers risk-tolerant options to commanders in contested operations.