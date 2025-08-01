Jessica D. Grant To Receive 2024 Stinson Trophy

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) announced that Technical Sergeant Jessica D. Grant is the 2024 Katherine and Marjorie Stinson Trophy recipient.

Grant’s selection is in recognition of her outstanding leadership, mentorship and advocacy in aviation. Through her professional achievements, community outreach and unwavering support for others, she has broken barriers, empowered future generations and served as a role model.

Since its inception in 1997, the Stinson Trophy has served to honor the contributions of aviation pioneers Katherine and Marjorie Stinson. This award serves to inspire future generations to recognize the roles women have played in aviation, aeronautics, space exploration and related scientific fields.

"Technical Sergeant Grant's leadership and mentorship have not only broken barriers and empowered future generations but have also instilled a sense of hope and inspiration for the future of aviation," said Amy Spowart, president and CEO, NAA, "She embodies the intent and purpose of this coveted recognition."

Technical Sergeant Grant's career in the United States Air Force spans over a decade, during which she has distinguished herself in the field of Aircraft Fuel Systems. Her leadership is instrumental in executing critical missions worldwide, while her technical expertise contributes to resource savings for the military.

In her role as a mentor and instructor, she is dedicated to training and empowering future Airmen—especially women—encouraging their success in both technical and leadership roles. She pioneered the establishment of the first women-led fuel cell team and led the way in creating inclusive training programs.

“It is always an honor to be recognized for the things you genuinely enjoy doing,” said Grant, “Receiving this award encourages me to keep pushing forward, uplifting others and continuing the work I am passionate about. As a woman in aviation, a mother and wife, I hope this recognition inspires others to break barriers and pursue what drives them.”

The selection committee for the 2024 Stinson Trophy is: