Noem Honors Coast Guard Aircrew Members in Kerrville Ceremony

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem presented military medals Friday to four U. S. Coast Guard aircrew members for their heroism during catastrophic flash flooding at Camp Mystic on July 4, 2025.

“This is what the men and women of the Coast Guard do,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, “The selfless courage of this crew embodies the spirit and mission of the U.S. Coast Guard.”

Heavy rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to rise 26 feet in 45 minutes, sweeping away cabins and stranding more than 200 campers at Camp Mystic. In response, Coast Guard members battled heavy rain, near-zero visibility and rough terrain to save lives.

During the ceremony, Noem lauded the aircrew and emphasized how their extraordinary efforts ensured many lives were saved that day. She presented awards to:

Lt. Ian M. Hopper, aircraft commander, United States Coast Guard, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross: “As the Aircraft Commander aboard Coast Guard MH-65E helicopter 6553, Lieutenant Hopper was the first to launch into the storm. He battled extreme precipitation, near-zero visibility and treacherous terrain, at one point losing visual reference and narrowly avoiding disaster before executing a harrowing instrument flight.”

Lt. Blair O. Ogujiofor, co-pilot, United States Coast Guard, was awarded the Air Medal: “As Co-Pilot aboard Coast Guard MH-65E helicopter 6553, Lieutenant Ogujiofor launched on the first Coast Guard aircraft to conduct rescue operations. She expertly coordinated all communications, aerial deconfliction, and obstacle avoidance while leading a formation of two medevac helicopters through narrow valleys with limited visibility. Upon successfully landing after three perilous attempts to reach survivors, she deconflicted the flight paths of 12 helicopters in the immediate area to evacuate survivors.”

Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott C. Ruskan, aviation survival technician, United States Coast Guard, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross: “As the Rescue Swimmer aboard Coast Guard MH-65E helicopter 6553, Petty Officer Ruskan launched on the first Coast Guard aircraft, making three perilous attempts to reach survivors. Facing rising floodwaters and unstable terrain, he volunteered to remain on the ground at a critical moment in the rescue operation, putting his own safety at great risk. As the sole first responder at the chaotic Camp Mystic evacuation landing zone, Petty Officer Ruskan overcame poor communications and dangerous conditions to triage survivors. He expertly coordinated the evacuation of 169 people, working with a dozen rotary-wing aircraft from the Department of Defense, federal, and state partners across two landing zones.”

Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth N. Reeves, aviation maintenance technician, United States Coast Guard, was awarded the Air Medal: “As the Flight Mechanic aboard Coast Guard MH-65E helicopter 6553, Petty Officer Reeves’s swift actions proved essential to mission success. Responding to the urgent call, he identified a mission-critical aircraft malfunction in the designated helicopter and, with no time to spare, expertly prepared a second aircraft, ensuring the timely launch of the rescue effort. Facing extreme precipitation, near-zero visibility, and rising terrain, he vigilantly assisted the pilots, utilizing road maps to navigate below the cloud layer and keep the aircraft clear of obstacles.”

“In the face of devastating floods in Texas, this Coast Guard aircrew’s courageous actions saved lives and reaffirmed our vital role in protecting American communities,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting commandant, U.S. Coast Guard.

Continuing the Coast Guard’s work as America’s maritime first responder, the combined efforts of this aircrew, working in coordination with federal and state partners, resulted in the rescue of 18 people and supported the rescue of 169 others.