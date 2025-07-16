Lockheed Martin Delivers AN/SPY-7(V)1 Radar Antennas to Japan

Lockheed Martin successfully delivered the first Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV) shipset comprised of four AN/SPY-7(V)1 radar antennas to the Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD). The delivery was facilitated through Mitsubishi Corporation under a direct commercial sale arrangement after rigorous acceptance testing.

"The successful on-time delivery of all antennas for the first ASEV showcases the maturity and scalability of the SPY-7 radar as well as production capacity, while also demonstrating Lockheed Martin’s dedication and expertise in system integration,” said Chandra Marshall, vice president of Multi-Domain Combat Solutions at Lockheed Martin.

The JMOD is acquiring two ASEVs, and both are on track for commissioning in Japan Fiscal Year 2027 and 2028.

Marshall continued, "We will continue full system integration and testing with all four antennas at the Production Test Center in Moorestown, New Jersey this year, prior to equipment delivery to Japan, which will significantly reduce integration risk and enable commissioning on schedule.”

With advanced detection and tracking capabilities, SPY-7 effectively counters complex threats, enabling simultaneous engagement of multiple targets and delivering security capability that enhances the effectiveness of naval forces.

In addition to Japan’s ASEVs, the SPY-7 radar is also being produced for Canada’s River-Class Destroyers, Spain’s F-110 Frigates, and the land-based version has been deployed by the Missile Defense Agency for the Guam Defense System (TPY-6) and the Long-Range Discrimination Radar.

Lockheed Martin’s solid-state radar has been selected by both the U.S. and multiple international allies.

In December 2024, Lockheed Martin’s land-based version of the SPY-7 radar, known as TPY-6, successfully intercepted a mid-range ballistic missile as part of the Aegis Guam System during a flight experiment Flight Experiment Mission-02.