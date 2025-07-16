Airbus Defence and Space implements New Organization

The new organization of Airbus Defence and Space came into effect on July 1, 2025, as previously communicated. The Division has completed all information and consultation processes on European as well as national levels for its adaptation plan and has reached productive agreements with its social partners.

This process followed an announcement in October 2024 to adapt the Division’s organization and workforce in light of a continued complex business environment, especially in the Space Systems segment where significant financial charges were recorded in 2023 and 2024.

Among others, the company announced it would reduce up to 2,043 positions, predominantly management overhead functions, and provide stronger end-to-end accountability to its three business lines—Air Power, Space Systems and Connected Intelligence—in order to better cope with business requirements in the future.

“I thank our social partners and our Airbus Defence and Space colleagues for their constructive engagement and contributions throughout this process. Navigating organizational change is never straightforward for any party, particularly when it involves adapting our workforce. The current geopolitical landscape requires a stronger, faster and more resilient European defense and security industry,” said Mike Schoellhorn, CEO Airbus Defence and Space.

Schoellhorn continued, “Our new structure delivers on this requirement through an efficient and effective end-to-end responsibility for our three businesses and a significantly optimized cost structure while preserving the ability and capacity to benefit from growing defense spending,”

As confirmed at the beginning of the information and consultation process, there will be no compulsory redundancies. The company is also committed to minimizing the impact on its employees by utilizing all available social measures.