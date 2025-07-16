Embraer Delivers Four A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft to Paraguayan Air Force

Embraer recently delivered four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to the Paraguayan Air Force.

The ceremony, held at the Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base near the capital, Asunción, was attended by Paraguay’s President, Santiago Peña, Vice President Pedro Alliana, Minister of National Defense, Gral. Ej. (SR) Óscar González, Air General Júlio Fullaondo, Commander of the Paraguayan air Force, and others military and civil authorities.

"The arrival of these aircraft represents much more than a logistical addition; it is a firm step towards the modernization of our operational capabilities. The A-29 Super Tucanos, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, increase our effectiveness in executing airspace surveillance missions and providing a timely response to emerging challenges. This effort is a clear example of our vision for the future and our commitment to modernizing our capabilities,” affirms Air General Júlio Fullaondo, commander of the Paraguayan Air Force.

“Furthermore, this addition to our aircraft fleet represents the most important defense acquisition in the last 38 years; the A-29s delivered to Paraguay are the most modern of their kind in the world. It should be emphasized that these actions should not be considered an expense, but an investment to guarantee security, national sovereignty, and sustainable development," Fullaondo adds.

"We are delighted to deliver the first four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, out of a total of six units, to the Paraguayan Air Force. The aircraft is a benchmark in the international market due to its versatility, operational flexibility, and agility in various types of missions, including light attack and advanced training, and we are confident that it will meet the current and future needs of the FAP," said Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.

The A-29 offers a wide range of missions such as Advanced Pilot Training, CAS, Air Patrol, Air Interdiction, JTAC Training, Armed ISR, Border Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Air Escort.

The A-29 Super Tucano is equipped with technology for precise target identification, weapons systems and a comprehensive communications suite. It also features an advanced human-machine interface (HMI) avionics systems integrated into an airframe capable of operating from unpaved runways, in austere environments and with little infrastructure.

Furthermore, the aircraft has reduced maintenance requirements and offers high levels of reliability, availability and structural integrity, with low life cycle costs. Recently, the A-29 Super Tucano reached 600,000 flight hours. Selected by 22 air forces around the world, it has more than 290 orders worldwide.