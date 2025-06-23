ideaForge Secures ₹137 Crore Emergency Procurement Order from Indian Army for Hybrid Mini UAVs

ideaForge Technology has secured an order valued at approximately ₹137 crore from the Indian Army for its high-performance hybrid Mini UAV systems. These systems are already battle-tested and inducted into the Army’s inventory for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) operations.

This underscores ideaForge’s commitment to strengthening India’s defense capabilities through indigenous innovation, while remaining a partner to the defense and security forces for high-performance unmanned systems.

The hybrid Mini UAV, a fixed-wing VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) platform, was selected after an evaluation process that prioritized performance, national security and supply chain integrity.

A key requirement during the assessment was that all critical sub-components must be sourced from non-border-sharing nations, and that the platform be indigenous in capability and design.

Two independent high-power technical committees were constituted post-trials to double-verify the integrity and origin of Mini UAV’s critical sub-components. The committees conducted multiple factory visits, where they physically and digitally stripped down each unit to independently verify component origin, embedded security and source authenticity.

This procurement excluded components from countries sharing land borders with India. ideaForge’s Mini UAV met this criterion and demonstrated end-to-end indigenous capability.

ideaForge’s Hybrid UAV earlier received the “Fit for Indian Military Use” certification from the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA). This recognition is awarded to platforms that prove reliability, resilience and readiness for deployment in the most challenging conditions.

The platform has also been battle-tested during the recent Operation Sindoor, where it helped provide ISR to the armed forces. Its performance in live operations validated its technological robustness and mission-critical value.

CEO of ideaForge Technology Limited Ankit Mehta said, “This emergency procurement for CI/CT operations, which will help safeguard national security, along with the military-use certification for Mini UAVs, reaffirms our commitment to building world-class, reliable UAVs in India.”

Mehta continued, “It is a matter of pride that our platforms are not just made in India, but are also built to serve and protect India under the most demanding conditions, backed by a resilient and trusted supply chain. The trust placed in ideaForge by the Indian Army is both humbling and motivating, as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and reliability in aerospace and defence technology.”

The execution timeline for the order is set at 12 months, aligning with the Indian Army’s immediate operational requirements.