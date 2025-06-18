Airbus and Quantum Systems Work on Ecosystem for Aerial Reconnaissance

At the start of the Paris Air Show 2025, Quantum Systems and Airbus Defence and Space have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen their strategic cooperation.

Both companies are working on solutions to integrate tactical aerial reconnaissance into modern command and information systems.

The focus of these efforts is on quickly and effectively strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces while at the same time ensuring European technological sovereignty.

In view of increasing geopolitical uncertainties and accelerated innovation cycles in the defense sector, resilient, interoperable and ready-to-use airborne surveillance and information systems are to be deployed in the short and medium term.

Quantum Systems and Airbus are focusing on transparency and interface openness for their AI-supported reconnaissance and impact network. The European user should have full control over the technology, data and further development of the systems.

Existing initiatives relating to open interfaces, digital battlefields and forward-looking simulation environments are to be jointly developed further. The user-centered approach is a direct lesson from the developments on the battlefield in Ukraine. Quantum Systems has its own production facility and R&D hub there.

“This partnership is a strong signal for the European defense industry. Together with Airbus, we are creating a networked, autonomous and sovereign ecosystem for unmanned systems - operational, interoperable and open to partners. To this end, we will connect the Quantum Systems MOSAIC architecture underneath the Airbus CombatCloud. This will create a reconnaissance network from high altitudes down to the lowest level on the battlefield," says Florian Seibel, CEO of Quantum Systems.

Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space, said, "The partnership is in line with Airbus' strategic vision of shaping a European ecosystem in military aviation. In concrete terms, this is about ensuring Europe's sovereignty in AI-supported mission systems and crewed-uncrewed teaming. Together, we are consistently thinking ‘software first.’ This will enable military missions to be carried out more efficiently and effectively in future, while at the same time ensuring the adaptability of the systems."