Netherlands Advances C-390 Capabilities With Aeromedical System

Embraer and the State of the Netherlands have signed a contract to deliver a cutting-edge Aeromedical Evacuation System for the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s C-390 Millennium fleet.

The contract, which comprises one firm order plus seven purchase orders, was signed today by Vice Admiral Jan Willem Hartman (MSc), commander of the Materiel and IT Command, and Bosco da Costa Junior, president & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, during a ceremony at the Paris Air Show.

The aeromedical system uses a roll-on/roll-off medical module—a self-contained, air-transportable unit that functions as a mini hospital. It supports the treatment and transport of patients, including those requiring full life support. Its design also allows for the transport of infected patients, protecting the medical staff and the crew.

All components of the aeromedical system are compatible with the C-390’s Cargo Handling System (CHS) and can be installed through the aircraft’s rear ramp, ensuring seamless integration and deployment.

This system will enhance the Netherlands’ ability to conduct humanitarian, disaster relief and military medical operations.

“This system will expand the operational capabilities of our C-390 Millennium fleet, transforming them into a modular airborne medical facility capable of delivering life-saving care both in the air and on the ground. With these new capabilities, we will be able to provide vital assistance when it is needed most,” said Vice Admiral Jan Willem Hartman, commander of the Materiel and IT Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force.

“The integration of this aeromedical system represents a major step forward in the evolution of the C-390 Millennium,” said Bosco Da Costa Junior, president & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, “We are proud to support the Netherlands in strengthening their aeromedical response capabilities with this innovative and mission-ready solution. This modular medical system, which will enable the saving of many lives throughout the aircraft’s operational life, is a powerful example of the C-390’s remarkable evolution potential.”

The C-390 Millennium entered operation with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019, the Portuguese Air Force in 2023 and the Hungarian Air Force in 2024. The current fleet in operation has demonstrated a mission capability rate of 93% and mission completion rates above 99%.

The C-390 can carry more payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft and flies faster (470 knots) and farther, capable of performing a wide range of missions, such as transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian missions, operating on temporary or unpaved runways, such as packed earth, soil and gravel.

The aircraft configured with air-to-air refueling equipment, with the designation KC-390, has already proven its aerial refueling capacity both as a tanker and as a receiver, in this case by receiving fuel from another KC-390 using pods installed under the wings.