Safran and Bombardier Partner for Defense Technology Innovation

At the Paris Air Show, Safran and Bombardier Inc. signed a letter of intent to explore new opportunities for collaboration and foster the joint development of innovative, high-performance and reliable technologies for defense.

This initiative will enable the two companies to leverage their technological expertise and create a framework for innovation and the industrial scaleup of new solutions.

“Strengthening our longstanding partnership with Bombardier is a highly strategic move for both our groups,” said Olivier Andriès, CEO of Safran, “By combining our strengths, we’ll be well placed to accelerate innovation and deliver the advanced defense technologies of tomorrow.”

“This collaboration between Bombardier and Safran will foster the development of new solutions by leveraging our respective areas of expertise,” said Éric Martel, president and CEO Bombardier, “Bombardier and its more than 18,000 people stand ready to help our nations, and others, meet their evolving defense needs.”

The aerospace sector was identified as a priority by French Prime Minister François Bayrou and Quebec Premier François Legault in a joint statement issued on June 13, highlighting the commitment of their respective governments to strengthening economic ties between Quebec and France.