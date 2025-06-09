Paradigm Parachute and Defense Unveils Smart Altimeter for Tactical Parachutists

Paradigm Parachute and Defense has launched a next-generation altimeter, a wrist-mounted smart display built for the needs of today’s tactical parachutist.

Designed for military-grade performance and adaptability, the Paradigm altimeter combines the latest in digital intelligence with user-first design. Featuring a full-color display, the device can be reprogrammed for specific user groups.

Additionally, it supports both digital and hybrid analog display styles, with switching between daylight and night vision optics-optimized modes. Whether in aircraft, freefall or under canopy, the altimeter intelligently detects flight condition, adjusting its interface and available features.

Paradigm’s new altimeter offers real-time operational data, including rate of descent, current atmospheric pressure, alerts for supplemental oxygen requirements and estimates of time-to-ground.

Key Features Include:

Aluminum and polymer housing

Field-replaceable CR123A battery with self-calibrating sensors

Operates from -1,500 to over 35,000 feet MSL

Customizable display with real-time flight data

Water-resistant to 3 meters for up to 30 minutes

Real-time clock for time and date-stamped jump log including exit/pull altitude, descent speed and flight phase durations

Daylight and night vision optics compatibility

Customized language and display interface available

“This altimeter is more than just a piece of gear, it’s a mission-critical tool designed with feedback from the field and built for elite performance,” said Paradigm Co-CEO Aaron Nazaruk.

Nazaruk added, “We’ve packed it with intelligence and rugged capability to support the warfighter in even the most demanding environments. From prep to pull, it delivers exactly what operators need, exactly when they need it.”