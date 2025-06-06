Airbus To Equip German Air Force A400MS With Infrared Protection Systems

Airbus has been awarded a contract from the German procurement agency Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) to equip 23 Luftwaffe A400Ms with DIRCM protection systems.

DIRCM stands for “Directed Infrared Counter Measures” which will protect the military transport aircraft from missiles with infrared seekers. Under the contract just signed, the company will also provide services including training, service bulletins and tools.

“Transporting troops, equipment and humanitarian supplies, refueling other aircraft and helicopters in the air, serving as a flying hospital for the treatment of wounded personnel—the Airbus A400M is the face and workhorse of the German Air Force,” said Gerd Weber, head of the A400M program at Airbus Defence and Space.

Weber continued, “The new DIRCM system will provide A400M crews with even greater protection during their missions around the world and expand the already broad range of applications for this exceptional aircraft.”

Airbus teams will install the DIRCM protection system from Elbit Systems on 23 aircraft during scheduled maintenance at Airbus in Manching, southern Germany, as well as in Getafe and Seville, Spain. These 23 aircraft are used for tactical operations, including medical evacuation missions in crisis areas.

In contrast, the logistical variant of the A400M is deployed for standard operations such as long-range transport of troops, heavy armored vehicles, helicopters or specialized civil engineering equipment.

Airbus is currently putting the DIRCM system through its paces in Seville, Spain, on a German Air Force A400M. Certification is scheduled for summer 2025, with installation in the 23 A400Ms by 2032.