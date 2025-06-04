Saab Offers GlobalEye for Canada’s Airborne Early Warning and Control Program

Saab is ready to offer GlobalEye for Canada’s Airborne Early Warning and Control program.

The announcement coincides with Saab’s participation at CANSEC 2025, where the company is showcasing its multi-domain airborne surveillance solution built on a Canadian platform.

At the heart of the GlobalEye system is the Bombardier Global 6000/6500 aircraft, a Canadian-built platform that delivers long range, high endurance and superior performance at all altitudes.

Saab’s proposal leverages this platform with a suite of sensors and mission systems, offering the Canadian Armed Forces a highly capable, cost-effective, and sovereign solution.

Through Saab’s strong partnership with Bombardier, the GlobalEye offering supports Canada’s defense and industrial objectives by maximizing domestic content, creating high-value jobs and integrating Canadian companies into a global supply chain.

“GlobalEye is a truly strategic asset—a multi-domain solution that delivers increased situational awareness and rapid response capability across air, maritime, and land domains,” said Anders Carp, deputy CEO of Saab.

Carp added, “With Bombardier’s world-class aircraft made right here in Canada, and Saab’s proven expertise in radar development and advanced surveillance technologies, we believe GlobalEye represents a unique opportunity to deliver unmatched capability while growing Canada’s aerospace and defense sectors.”