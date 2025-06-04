Sweden Selects the Lockheed Martin TPY-4 Radar for Regional Deterrence and Defense

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration selected the Lockheed Martin TPY-4 next-generation ground-based air surveillance radar to enhance the country's long-range surveillance capability, becoming the third country to choose the fifth-generation radar platform.

"We are honored to support the defense and security of our allied nations," said Rick Cordaro, vice president of Radar and Sensor Systems at Lockheed Martin, "The TPY-4 radar represents a significant leap forward in integrated deterrence, enhancing interoperability with NATO allies.”

Cordaro continued, “As a trusted partner to the U.S. Air Force, Norway and now Sweden, we are committed to delivering this advanced radar capability to help address the complex and evolving threats faced by America and its allies."

Lockheed Martin will deliver the first TPY-4 radar systems in 2027 to support the Swedish Air Force's national defense requirements.

The TPY-4 radar system is a phased-array radar that provides air surveillance capabilities like detection and tracking of airborne targets in real-time. This gives troops an advantage against adversaries and enables them to execute missions safely.

Its cutting-edge technology and open architecture design enable seamless integration with existing air defense systems, strengthening interoperability between the Swedish Armed Forces, regional partners and NATO allies.

Lockheed Martin has experience in developing and delivering advanced radar solutions to customers. The company's radar systems specialize in providing advanced early warning, counter-target acquisition, situational awareness and integrated air and missile defense.