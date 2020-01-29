S.A.F.E. Structure Designs Awarded $1 million Army Contract to Supply Fall Protection Platforms for Boeing CH-47F Chinooks

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs LLC
Jan 29th, 2020
S.A.F.E. Structure Designs

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs announced they have been awarded the U.S. Army contract to supply customized Fall Protection Platforms for the Boeing Chinook CH-46 and CH-47 aircraft. The custom stands will support the maintenance of these aircraft at facilities in Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, Fort Riley and Fort Bragg. The U.S. Army recognized the risk mitigation and increased efficiency that the S.A.F.E. Fall protection equipment provides. 

The ergonomic features of the S.A.F.E. custom design allow the mechanic to perform routine and heavy maintenance in all areas of the Chinook aircraft at a SAFE position without the risk of falling. The special comfort features of the maintenance stands include custom anti-fatigue mats that protect the mechanic’s knees and back while working. Additional accessories to store tools and waste prevent FOD damage and increase efficiency. The stands are portable enough to be also used on the flight line for pre-flight inspection of the entire aircraft. “This is a more stable option than using ladders or climbing on the aircraft.” stated Johnny Buscema, CEO.

In addition to the stands, S.A.F.E. will provide the U.S. Army with custom hanger equipment including a driveline rack that holds 11 drive shafts in an accessible mount and a cowling rack that will store all the aircraft panels securely. S.A.F.E. will also supply an adjustable fuel tank lift that will support the full length of the tank while providing all the movement needed to do any maintenance.

S.A.F.E. perfected the custom Chinook design on a project for Columbia Helicopters. The requirements for a versatile stand that could contour around the aircraft in a limited space while providing a safe environment for the mechanic was an interesting challenge for CEO Johnny Buscema. He said “I listened to the mechanics describe their procedures and watched them perform maintenance. Only then could I provide the best solutions for safety, functionality and efficiency.” Oscar Acevedo, Hangar Operations Manager at Columbia stated “My mechanics thank me for the S.A.F.E. stands every day, and it is rare to hear such praise from a mechanic.”

S.A.F.E. will be hosting a Maintenance Safety Symposium in Dallas in June to provide safety information and networking opportunities for mechanics. Visit the S.A.F.E. Structure Designs booths #4432 and #130 for information on this event and other training and safety resources.

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is the global leader in maintenance support equipment that strives to put safety first, S.A.F.E. listens to the needs of the maintenance teams and designs custom equipment to the exact specifications that consider realistic ergonomic factors as well as efficiency. S.A.F.E provides the answers to the unique challenges of working on complex aircraft.


