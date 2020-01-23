Travis County STAR Flight Selects Axnes PNG for New AW169 Fleet

Based in Austin, Texas, STAR Flight has recently taken delivery of three AW169 airframes as part of a fleet modernization program to support their air medical transport, hoist, and fire suppression operations.

Jan 23rd, 2020

Wireless intercom technology innovator, Axnes has announced the integration of the PNG wireless intercom system for multi-mission provider, Travis County STAR Flight. Based in Austin, Texas, STAR Flight has recently taken delivery of three AW169 airframes as part of a fleet modernization program to support their air medical transport, hoist, and fire suppression operations.

Designed to improve crew safety, situational awareness, enhanced communication, and efficiency in flight operations, the PNG wireless intercom system was integrated by Leonardo prior to final delivery. Each airframe has an internal PNG base station and control panel integration along with two MP50 handsets. The waterproof wireless handsets have an average range of 2-3 miles and allow full duplex crew communication while performing external airframe tasks such as swift water rescue, hoist operations, remote accident scene response and other critical missions.

Some of the many features include a battery life of up to 15 hours of continuous operation or 40 hours of standby capability and the latest airborne environmental and software standards. A night vision goggle (NVG) compatible handset and control panel screen are standard, in addition to MP50 voice activated (VOX) and push to talk (PTT) function which allow users to easily integrate the MP50 into multiple critical and routine civil and military mission profiles. Secure AES 256-bit encrypted voice technology ensures that communications by MP50 handheld users cannot be compromised by others.


