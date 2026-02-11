FAA Reopens El Paso Airport After Abrupt Closure

Federal authorities reopened the airspace around El Paso International Airport in Texas on Wednesday after abruptly announcing a 10-day closure that would divert flights from the major airport on the United States-Mexico border.

An order from the Federal Aviation Administration at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday designated the area around the airport as national defense airspace.

The order said the airspace within 10 miles of the airport would be closed until Feb. 21 for “special security reasons.”

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the FAA said the temporary airspace closure had been lifted.

“There is no threat to commercial aviation,” the agency said. “All flights will resume as normal.”

El Paso, a city of 680,000, is the most populous city in West Texas.

The airport bills itself as “the gateway to West Texas, Southern New Mexico and Northern Mexico.”

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, who represents the city, said, “The highly consequential decision by FAA to shut down the El Paso Airport for 10 days is unprecedented and has resulted in significant concern within the community.”

“From what my office and I have been able to gather overnight and early this morning there is no immediate threat to the community or surrounding areas,” she wrote on X. “There was no advance notice provided to my office, the City of El Paso, or anyone involved in airport operations.”

The restriction had not included Mexican airspace, the FAA said.