dnata has won three multi-year contracts to provide inflight catering services to Hainan Airlines, Tianjin Air and Beijing Capital Airlines, previously named HNA Group, at two key airports in Australia.

dnata’s highly trained teams at Melbourne International Airport (MEL) and Sydney International Airport (SYD) will produce and uplift an estimated 380,000 meals to the three airlines annually, ensuring a memorable dining experience onboard the airlines’ flights between the two cities and China. The carriers will connect Melbourne and China with a total of 19 weekly services, transporting approximately 200,000 passengers per year.

Following recent agreements with Hainan Airlines and Tianjin Airlines, Beijing Capital Airlines is the third airline within the HNA Group to award a contract to dnata in Australia.

“We are delighted to welcome Hainan Airlines, Tianjin Air and Beijing Capital Airlines back to Australia and thank the HNA Group for their trust in dnata’s services," said Mark Stubbings, chief commercial officer, dnata Catering & Retail Australia.

"The success of launching operations with the three airlines highlights the dedicated effort and professionalism of our teams in delivering best-in-class services. We look forward to contributing to their passengers’ memorable inflight experience.”

Including the three HNA Group airlines, dnata provides catering and retail services in Australia to over 40 airline customers at nine airports with a team of more than 4,000 hospitality professionals. In the financial year 2023-24, dnata Catering & Retail teams uplifted over 60 million meals for over 250,000 flights in the country.

dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. The company’s over 10,500 catering professionals produce over 110 million meals annually, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.