Menzies Meets IATA’s 25by2025 Target, Reinforcing Commitment to Gender Equality

Menzies Aviation has announced it has successfully reached its goal of 25% of women in senior leadership roles, in line with the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 25by2025 campaign.

The announcement, made in line with this year’s International Women’s Day on March 8, is a major milestone on Menzies’ commitment to advancing gender diversity and inclusion in the aviation industry. As a signatory of the United Nations’ (UN) Women’s Empowerment Principles, Menzies is committed to advancing gender equality and inclusivity and supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals within its operations and the communities in which it operates.

Reaching this target has been made possible through strong leadership role models, employee engagement, and a focus on diversity in the company’s succession planning, delivering targeted development and mentoring to high potential future female leaders.

The company’s comprehensive Thrive, Women in Leadership training programme, which was launched in 2022, specifically for women, encourages employees to craft a clear vision for career and personal success. It is designed to empower participants to harness their strengths, understand their weaknesses, and align their values for personal and professional growth. More than 125 participants have completed the program to date.

As part of its All In sustainability strategy, Menzies is committed to further enhancing diversity and building an inclusive environment for all employees. It has made significant progress against its target of 40% of mid-level leadership roles held by women by 2033, reaching 29% across the global business in 2024. In addition, it has made a commitment to recruit refugees equivalent to 1% of its global workforce by 2026.

“At Menzies Aviation, we understand that diverse leadership drives innovation, enhances decision-making and strengthens company culture," said Juliet Thomson, chief people officer, Menzies Aviation. "Achieving 25% representation of women in our senior leadership community is an important step, but we recognise there is more work to be done.

"Diversity is not just a goal, it is a business imperative, and by continuing to break barriers, we can create a future where leadership truly reflects the diversity of our workforce and the communities we operate in. We remain committed to advancing gender equity and building an even more inclusive workplace for all.”