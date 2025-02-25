Hactl Success at International Awards for Excellence in Air Cargo

Hong Kong’s largest independent cargo handler has won two awards at the 2025 International Awards for Excellence in Air Cargo, presented at a gala award ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya.

Launched by The STAT Trade Times, the International Awards for Excellence in Air Cargo recognize outstanding contributions, innovations, and leadership in the industry.

Hactl won the “Air Cargo Sustainability Leader of the Year” award, for its renewable diesel pilot project; Green Terminal Pact; Autonomous Electric Tractors; “Zero Waste Uniform Upcycling Project”; “Hactl x Free Periods Hong Kong - Be My Buddy Buddy” project; and its various initiatives in promoting diversity and inclusion.

Hactl also won the “International Air Cargo Marketer of the Year – Highly Acclaimed” award, recognizing its outstanding achievement in successfully promoting its brand and services. In recent years, Hactl has been notable for its constant high profile in the global trade media and at leading trade shows, supporting its stance as a thought-leader for the industry, and a strong advocate for sustainability.

Hactl Chief Executive Wilson Kwong, Executive Director - Commercial and Business Development Joanna Li, and Executive Director - Branding and Communications Winnie Chan received the awards on stage at the gala presentation event, in front of a distinguished international audience who had gathered in Nairobi, Kenya for the Air Cargo Africa event.

After the presentation ceremony, Kwong said: “It was a huge pleasure and privilege to receive these awards in recognition of Hactl’s ongoing efforts to set examples and standards for our industry. We thank the organisers, and the many readers of The STAT Trade Times who voted for Hactl.”