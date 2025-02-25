Schiphol Tests All-Electric Self-Driving Baggage Vehicle to Streamline Transfers

Royal Schiphol Group, in collaboration with KLM, is deploying a new self-driving baggage vehicle from Aurrigo International plc to help it optimize the separation of passenger baggage with long transfer times.

On an average day, the airport handles around 31,000 pieces* of baggage from transferring passengers, most of which is processed in the morning, putting pressure on the baggage system and handling operations.

To transport baggage streams more efficiently, Schiphol is testing an all-electric, self-driving baggage vehicle supplied by Aurrigo, which will transport luggage from passengers with long layovers from the aircraft to a temporary, secured storage location.

The first phase of the Auto-DollyTug trial began in August last year, testing the route from the temporary baggage storage area to a secured storage location. At the appropriate time, the autonomous vehicle then delivers the baggage to the baggage hall, where it can be entered into the system and further processed to the connecting fleet.

During this time, the vehicle mapped the platform environment using 3D cameras and learned how to navigate independently. Step-by-step, various aspects were trialled, such as autonomously picking up and dropping off containers and manoeuvring through the busy baggage hall.

“Schiphol is committed to creating a more sustainable, emission-free ground operation. We are replacing our entire vehicle fleet with a connected network of autonomous, emission-free vehicles,” commented Jan Zekveld, senior manager innovation at Royal Schiphol Group.

“By doing so we automate all related processes. Even in an autonomous ground operation, employees will continue to play a crucial role, with their work becoming more varied and supervisory.”

The latest testing involves Aurrigo’s Auto-DollyTug operating on the pier, where it must navigate denser traffic. If this is successful, the test routes will be expanded, and eventually, the vehicle will be tested at aircraft stands by the end of 2025.

The autonomous vehicle is equipped with LiDAR sensors and 360-degree cameras, enabling it to navigate safely among other traffic, brake in time, and maintain sufficient distance. For safety purposes, an operator will always be present in the vehicle during the trial to intervene if necessary.

“Working with forward-thinking partners like Schiphol and KLM to bring autonomous solutions to real-world aviation challenges is very exciting," said Professor David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo International plc.

“The work we are doing demonstrates a fantastic use case for our self-driving Auto-DollyTug, showcasing how automation can enhance efficiency while supporting the workload for baggage handlers and easing pressure on airport systems. We’re proud to support Schiphol’s vision for a smarter, more sustainable future in ground operations.”