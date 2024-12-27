Talma Expands Announces Start of Ramp Services for Air France - KLM Group in Peru

Talma, a leading airport services company in Latin America and a member of the Grupo Sandoval, has been chosen to provide integral ramp services to the Air France - KLM Group at Jorge Chávez International Airport (AIJCH) from December 2024.

Talma's comprehensive ramp services include aircraft parking, aircraft loading and unloading, cabin cleaning and ancillary services, all supported by modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment and rigorous process control, backed by international certifications and a highly trained team to guarantee a first-class service.

“It is an honor to collaborate with such a prestigious group as AFKLM Holding. Our solid financial position, leadership in airport services in Latin America and our firm commitment to operational excellence have been key factors in gaining the confidence of this important European group. At Talma, our mission is to provide safe, fast and efficient airport services to world-class standards," said Arturo Cassinelli, Talma's corporate general manager.

The Air France operation currently consists of seven weekly flights between Lima and Paris, while KLM operates six weekly flights between Lima and Amsterdam.

This partnership with the Air France - KLM Group further strengthens Talma's commitment to the airport sector. This collaboration not only continues to reaffirm Talma's leadership in Peru, but also that it is the principal trusted partner for the world's most important airlines. This step furthers the company's global vision as it continues to expand its presence and drive sustainable growth in the airport industry in Latin America.