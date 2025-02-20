  • Subscribe
    1. Ground Handling

    Live Animal Transport Logistics the Topic of 51st Annual ATA Conference in Qatar

    Feb. 20, 2025
    The ATA has been working closely with the European Commission, advocating for practical and science-based policies that ensure both compliance and operational feasibility.

    The 51st Annual Animal Transportation Association (ATA) Conference, held Feb. 16-19 in Doha, Qatar, brought together industry stakeholders to address the changing world of live animal transport. 

    “We are witnessing unprecedented regulatory changes, fluctuating market dynamics, and an urgent need for technological advancements to ensure safe, efficient, and humane transport for animals worldwide,” Sean Harding, president of the ATA and business development lead at BioTrans Logistics was quoted.

    For the full report, click here

