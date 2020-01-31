Farnborough Airport launches Flying Scholarship for 2020

Farnborough Airport has today launched The Farnborough Airport Flying Scholarship 2020. Under the auspices of the Honourable Company of Air Pilots’ scholarship program, Farnborough Airport grants one person a scholarship with the aim of supporting individuals to gain flying experience and ultimately achieve their Private Pilot’s Licence (PPL). The Flying Scholarship is part of the airport’s “Aviation to Education” program. Now in its 13 year, the program engages schools and colleges within the local area to inform and educate about aviation.

Over the past decade, scholarship recipients have progressed to a variety of professional roles within the aviation industry, such as commercial airline pilot. Last year’s scholarship recipient, 18-year-old Tom Ferguson, is currently undertaking flight training at Blackbushe School of Flying at Blackbushe Airport with the aim of gaining his PPL and achieving his goal of becoming a fully qualified pilot.

Ferguson commented: “I would like to thank Farnborough Airport for this fantastic opportunity which has allowed me to work towards gaining my PPL and ultimately take me that one vital step closer to achieving my dream of becoming an RAF fast-jet pilot.”

Brandon O’Reilly, CEO Farnborough Airport, said: “We look forward to welcoming our next flying scholar for 2020. We are extremely proud to support this initiative which helps young people to gain valuable flying experience and reach their full potential.”



