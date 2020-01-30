Birmingham Airport Joins Campaign to Aid Human Trafficking Victims

Howard Koplowitz
Alabama Media Group, Birmingham (TNS)
Jan 30th, 2020

Every bathroom in Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport now has signs to help human trafficking victims by posting the number of a helpline dedicated to saving such victims.

The signage was installed thanks to a partnership between the Junior League of Birmingham and the Birmingham Airport Authority.

Besides aiding victims, the signs will also help airport customers identify victims and encourage them to report human trafficking cases.

The bathroom is the place where victims usually have their only time alone from their captors, the partnership noted.

“When I think about the number of human trafficking victims that could potentially pass through this airport, it breaks my heart and compels me to take whatever action I can to help protect our children,” said Ronald Mathieu, president and CEO of the Birmingham Airport Authority. “We are grateful to partner with the Junior League of Birmingham, as well as local law enforcement, to raise public awareness, identify human trafficking situations and help any victims that may be travelling through the Birmingham airport. We must all work together to confront this crime against humanity and protect our children.”

Commercial sex is estimated to be a $110 million industry in the Birmingham metropolitan area, according to Doug Gilmer, resident agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations. That figure does not include child sex trafficking or illegal massage parlors.

“These statistics are absolutely heartbreaking,” said Julia Meyers, Anti-Human Trafficking Chair, Junior League of Birmingham. “The Junior League cannot stand by and let this happen in our community. We must educate each other on the signs of sex trafficking and learn how to respond when we see something suspicious. We believe that this powerful partnership will be a huge step in directing the public to submit tips to Homeland Security and help put an end to this tragic trade.”

The signs will be displayed in both English and Spanish and include the number for the Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline: 1-888-3737-888. The hotline can also be reached by texting “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733, with tipsters encouraged to include tag numbers and car descriptions in their texts.

While the partnership is focused on the airport, businesses with public restrooms can also receive the signs free of charge. The partnership hopes the signage will go up in businesses like gas stations and fast food restaurants.

