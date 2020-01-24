Texas Airports Dominate Top 10 List Where TSA Found Guns in Baggage

Texas airports again led the country in the number of guns discovered inside baggage, according to new data released by the Transportation Security Administration.

Three Texas airports, including Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, made the top 10 list for firearm discoveries in 2019 with more than 400 guns seized in another record-breaking year for the TSA.

The data shows that 217 guns were discovered inside baggage at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; 138 were found at IAH and 103 firearms were discovered at Dallas Love Field Airport.

The total number of guns found across 278 airports was 4,432. That toppled last year’s record of 4,239, data showed.

The airport with the most guns found in 2019 was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International with a whopping 323, followed by DFW, Denver International with 140, IAH; and Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 132.

Since 2008, more than 28,000 guns have been discovered in baggage, with the total number found increasing each year, according to TSA data. In 2008, TSA agents discovered 926 guns in baggage.

