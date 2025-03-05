Allison Transmission Secures $80.6 Million Contract for Abrams Tank Program

INDIANAPOLIS, January 7, 2025 – Allison Transmission today announced an award of an $80.6 million contract supporting the Abrams Main Battle Tank Program for the 2025 program year. Under this new agreement, Allison will provide upgraded and new X1100 cross-drive transmissions, essential for the latest variants of the Abrams tanks used by U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales customers. This award follows an announcement early last year regarding the 2024 program year.

The contract supports transmission demand at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center (JSMC) in Lima, Ohio, supporting the manufacturer of new tanks. Additionally, kits purchased by the Integrated Logistics Support Center (ILSC) will support overhaul and repair activities at Anniston Army Depot.

"We are honored to continue our collaboration with the U.S. Army and our international allies through our involvement with the Abrams Main Battle Tank program," said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. "This represents another milestone in our ongoing multiyear agreement. We are committed to delivering excellence and support to our partners for many years ahead."

The contract includes transmission repair kits as well as delivery of new transmissions. The contract also delivers upgraded transmissions to the customer in the most current configuration with zero miles on critical components at significant savings when compared to new units. Contract provisions include Allison system technical support to maintain essential drawings and technical data packages. Deliveries under this contract are expected to occur in 2025.

Learn how Allison cross-drive transmissions maximize performance and minimize Operation and Support (O&S) costs at allisontransmission.com.