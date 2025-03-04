Allison Awarded New Contract to Provide Propulsion Solution for Turkish Armed Forces Next Generation Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, February 10, 2024 – Allison Transmission today announced that the company will continue its partnership with HST Otomotiv, Allison’s licensed manufacturer in Turkey, on a phase two contract to provide the Allison X1100-5A4 cross-drive transmission for the Next Generation T-155 Firtina 155 mm Self-Propelled Howitzer for the Turkish Armed Forces. This agreement builds upon the success of Phase 1 and is one of several growth opportunities expected to drive $100 million of incremental annual revenue in Allison’s Defense end market.

“We’re honored to continue our collaboration with HST Otomotiv to provide the Turkish Armed Forces with reliable, durable propulsion solutions designed to withstand the demands of the defense market,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President, of Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. “Our world-class cross-drive transmissions enable vehicles to move faster across difficult terrain while enhancing soldier protection.”

The Allison X1100™ cross-drive transmission is built for heavy-tracked combat vehicles from 45 to 63 tons. It offers four forward ranges, two reverse ranges, and a cross-drive design that integrates steering and braking into a single compact, rugged unit. The X1100-5A4 transmission will enable the vehicle to operate efficiently at lower engine speeds, which is often required in severe duty cycles, including defense operations.

In 2024, as part of Allison’s phase-one contract with HST Otomotiv, 10 transmissions were successfully delivered to Turkey for integration into the next-generation Firtina Howitzer. The new phase two contract will include an additional 32 transmissions, with deliveries expected to begin in Q1 of 2026. In total, an estimated 140-160 Firtina Howitzers are expected to be developed for the Turkish Armed Forces.

For more information on the Allison X1100 cross-drive transmission, visit allisontransmission.com.