Becca Cammack Appointed Deputy Chief of Environmental Programs at Tucson Airport Authority

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA), operator of Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN), is pleased to announce the promotion of Becca Cammack to Deputy Chief of CERCLA/NEPA Programs.

In her new role, Ms. Cammack will develop, direct, and manage the airport’s environmental remediation programs regulated under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), to include those falling under the evolving regulatory landscape of PFAS. Ms. Cammack will also provide guidance in the analysis of environmental impacts under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). In partnership with TAA’s legal team, Becca will liaison with airport operational departments to advise on the approach and delivery of TAA’s environmental goals and priorities.

Prior to joining the TAA, Ms. Cammack had over 25 years of technical environmental experience, in addition to roles in project management, scientific writing, and technical editing.

Ms. Cammack is a graduate of the University of Arizona, San Diego State University, and Northern Arizona University. She holds degrees in Geology, Rhetoric and Writing Studies, and Water, Society and Policy.