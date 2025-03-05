Vantage Group Launches Vantage Futures, a Corporate Venture Initiative to Accelerate Innovation in Aviation and Transportation Infrastructure

Vantage Group, a global leader in airport and transportation infrastructure development and management, has launched Vantage Futures, a corporate venture initiative, to transform the future of aviation and transportation infrastructure.

Vantage Futures seeks to invest in and partner with early-stage, seed, through Series B companies driving groundbreaking solutions in three key focus areas:

Sustainability: Innovative technologies and business models that drive carbon neutrality, forging a greener and more sustainable future for aviation and transportation.

Connected Infrastructure: Groundbreaking technologies that streamline operations, enhance safety and security, and pioneer a future-ready ecosystem in the transportation sector.

Future of Mobility: Innovative ventures and technologies that are shaping the future of transportation and mobility, revolutionizing how people and goods move around the world.

"With Vantage Futures, we are expanding on Vantage Group’s decades-long mission to create ideas that go places and transform transportation,” said Matthew Handford, Executive Managing Director, Vantage Futures. “We’ve seen incredible opportunities in our three verticals and look forward to partnering with bold thinkers to help fund groundbreaking solutions with the potential to accelerate sustainability, efficiency, and mobility in transportation infrastructure.”

Vantage’s global reach, combined with deep industry connections and expertise, offers a compelling launch pad for early-stage companies. Vantage Group’s current network of airports and transportation hubs across North America, the Caribbean, and Europe, together served more than 80 million travelers in 2024.

As part of the launch, Vantage Futures has made its first investment in Opfyx, an AI-enabled software suite for airport, airline, and ground handler communications and operations. Vantage participated in a funding round led by New York-based Zero Infinity Partners (ZIP) to support Opfyx’s development of an integrated digital communications platform. The platform will be piloted at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 7, with opportunities for expanded use at the new Terminal 6, under development now by Vantage-led JFK Millennium Partners.

“We are thrilled to partner with ZIP and Vantage Futures on our mission to transform aviation operations,” said Ben Sehovic, Founder & CEO of Opfyx, and former Chief Transformation Officer at British Airways. “The aviation industry has long relied on outdated, unreliable and siloed operational software tools. At Opfyx, our team leverages deep expertise in both aviation and technology to deliver and embed solutions that streamline operations from long-term planning to real-time execution.”

Vantage Futures will also look to partner with venture capital firms, syndicates, and corporate venture capital funds to amplify its efforts.