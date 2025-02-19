Bendheim Welcomes Peter Stattler as Director of Sales

Bendheim, a global leader in specialty and sustainable architectural glass solutions, welcomes Peter Stattler as Director of Sales for Bendheim Wall Systems, Inc. A familiar face at architectural offices across North America, Stattler brings 25 years of experience and leadership in the glass industry. One of his priorities will be to expand Bendheim’s presence in the parking industry.

“Peter’s extensive industry background, coupled with his passion for sustainable design and innovation, makes him the ideal leader to drive our growth throughout the parking industry,’’ said Donald Jayson, President of Bendheim. “Peter’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable to developers and owners looking to enhance their parking projects.”

Bendheim’s ventilated glass systems have been used to enhance the facades and improve the operations of award-winning parking facilities across the United States, including the recently completed parking garage at Kansas City International Airport, the mixed-use development at 727 West Madison in Chicago, and Frost Tower Parking Structure in San Antonio. Ventilated glass offers many benefits that typical façade materials can’t match, including lower construction costs, reduced operational costs because there’s less need for ventilation equipment, and fostering safety and security by increasing visibility within and outside parking facilities.

“I’m excited to work with parking designers and owners to help create more attractive and functional parking facilities,” said Stattler. “Bendheim’s ventilated glass technology is the perfect façade material for parking garages. Not only is extraordinarily attractive, but it can save owners money in both construction and ongoing operational costs.”

Prior to joining Bendheim, Stattler served as Vice Present of Sales & Marketing for a New York-based manufacturer of insulating glass focused on daylighting optimization. He also served as Manager of Sales & Market Development for a German-based globally recognized glass company.