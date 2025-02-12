Denver International Airport Named Overall Winner At Routes Americas 2025 Awards

Denver International Airport (DEN) has been named the Overall Winner at the Routes Americas 2025 Awards, as well as triumphing in the Over 20 Million Passengers category.

The U.S. airport was one of five winners at the event, which honored excellence in airport and destination marketing. Aruba Airport Authority, Aeroparque Jorge Newbery, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Copa Airlines also took home awards at the ceremony, held during Routes Americas 2025 held in Nassau & Paradise Island, Bahamas.

“We were honored to be nominated for a Routes Award—and thrilled to be named a winner,” said Laura Jackson, Vice President of Air Service Development at Denver International Airport.

“The DEN air service team is proud to collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to develop creative ways to support new and incumbent carriers find long-term success in the Mile High City. Thanks to the judges and to Routes for recognizing our contribution to the expansion of Denver’s global connectivity and resulting economic activity.”

DEN experienced a record-breaking year in 2024, welcoming over 82 million passengers and solidifying its position as North America’s third-busiest airport. With service to 223 destinations, including 33 international cities, the airport continued to expand its connectivity and global reach. During the year, DEN secured five new airlines, including Turkish Airlines and Aer Lingus, introducing key international routes to Istanbul and Dublin.

In the Under 4 Million Passengers category, Aruba Airport Authority was named the winner. Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA) surpassed 3 million passengers in 2024—a 14% year-over-year increase. This growth is bolstered by a 15% increase in seat capacity, adding 263,000 seats, and the addition of two new airline partners, LATAM Airlines and GOL, with new routes to Lima and São Paulo.

Buenos Aires’ Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP), triumphed in the 4-20 Million Passengers category following a year when the airport welcomed a record 14.9 million passengers. Key achievements included seven new domestic and international routes to destinations like Bogotá, Colombia; Montevideo, Uruguay; and Florianópolis, Brazil, and the addition of Avianca and Sky Perú to its network.

The Destination Award was won by Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority as the city achieved record-breaking air service growth in 2024. The authority’s strategic airline partnerships fueled this success, adding 5.6 million more airline seats since pre-pandemic levels, including 300,000 new seats in 2024 alone. By the end of last year, 170 nonstop routes were available, a record for the destination.

Finally, Panama’s Copa Airlines won the Airline Award. The carrier expanded its network to 85 destinations across 32 countries in 2024, including new routes to Raleigh-Durham, U.S.; Florianópolis, Brazil; and Tulum, Mexico, contributing to a 10.5% growth in available seat miles year-over-year. Strategic partnerships with airports and tourism organizations, including Aruba, Curacao, and Medellín, have helped Copa Airlines increase international passenger traffic by 12% compared to 2022.

Finalists from the Airport and Destination categories were reviewed and scored by a panel of airline judges, while the Airline category was reviewed and scored by a panel of editorial judges.