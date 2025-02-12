Oakland Airport Announces Opening of First New Renovated Restroom

At Oakland Airport (OAK), the first updated restroom has opened as a part of the airport’s phased Terminal Restroom Renovation Program. The newly opened men’s restroom is located in Terminal 1, adjacent to Gate 3. OAK’s restroom modernization program is focused on enhancing passenger experience.

“Today’s opening marks the first of many to come for our Terminal Restroom Renovation Program,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. “We hope that passengers flying OAK enjoy the new and refreshed look of our restroom facilities. We look forward to more openings throughout 2025.”

Designed with innovation, functionality, and visual appeal in mind, the refreshed space features modern technology and a range of thoughtful upgrades:

Spacious, ADA-compliant stalls now provide ample room for maneuvering with luggage and include convenient shelves for personal items within the stalls.

Stall doors with integrated LED lighted occupancy indicators help travelers quickly identify available stalls.

A centralized sink area offers ample shelf space and hands-free faucets, soap dispensers, hand dryers, and paper towels.

Upgraded lighting with energy-efficient LED fixtures create a bright yet calming atmosphere, complemented by high-quality finishes and sound-absorbing materials that minimize noise and enhance passenger comfort.

The entryway and signage have been customized to create a welcoming experience, ensuring that every traveler enjoys a restroom that is not only cleaner and more visually appealing but also more intuitive and spacious.

Phase 1 of the Terminal Restroom Renovation Program also includes the restoration of a currently closed women’s restroom at Gate 4 and a conversion of an existing men’s restroom at Gate 7 into single user family restrooms and a lactation suite for nursing mothers. Details regarding future restrooms and amenities included in the upcoming Phase 2 of the Renovation Program will be announced in Fall 2025, after the completion of Phase 1.

OAK is proud to strengthen its commitment to providing a family-friendly travel experience. The addition of a dedicated lactation suite will provide a private space for nursing mothers, supporting families and creating a more streamlined travel experience.

The expected total cost of phase 1 of the renovation program is $17 million. $10 million in grant funding was allocated to the project last February under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s 2024 Airport Terminal Program, awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The architect for the program is the HNTB Corporation and the prime builder for the program is Webcor Construction.

The restroom renovation is one of several ongoing projects happening at the airport to improve passenger experience. Other projects in the works at OAK include construction of new restaurants and new retail storefronts and the replacement of the Terminal 1 check-in counters.