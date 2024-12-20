  • Subscribe
    Munich Airport Awards ADB SAFEGATE Contract for Next-Generation Integrated Controller Working Position

    Dec. 20, 2024
    Elevating airside safety and efficiency at MUC with ADB SAFEGATE’s OneControl ICWP

    ADB SAFEGATE's OneControl has been selected by Munich Airport to meet the safety and efficiency objectives outlined in Common Project 1 (CP1) of the European Air Traffic Management (ATM) Master Plan. This selection strives to push technical and operational performance to new heights. Cutting-edge features such as ground movement optimization, artificial intelligence, and Airside 4.0® solutions are becoming key drivers of the airport’s operational performance.

     

    The multi-phase contract addresses the modernization outlined in the CP1, as well as advanced innovations for the Apron controller working position, based on ADB SAFEGATE’s Tower Solution OneControl. Munich Airport joins the list of reference airports across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland that have adopted ADB SAFEGATE’s Tower suite to tackle their complex operational needs.

     

     

     

    Developed in alignment with the latest EUROCONTROL and EUROCAE standards, OneControl represents a unique blend of software engineering and operational excellence, committed to delivering the market’s best user experience, meticulously designed by and for air traffic controllers. The new system will be based on a modern, data-driven, and service-oriented architecture to ensure rapid deployment and interoperability.

     

    Gonzalo Moreno-Muñoz, Vice-President Tower at ADB SAFEGATE, remarks, "Through this project, our long-standing partnership with Munich Airport brings the airside transformation to the next level. This renewal of trust confirms a relentless commitment to our customers."

     

    The project will place Munich Airport at the forefront of European aviation, embarking on a significant journey towards digitalization, automation, and groundbreaking use cases under ADB SAFEGATE’s Airside 4.0® vision. Alexander Hoffmann, VP Manager Operations at Munich Airport, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, stating, "This significant investment in state-of-the-art technology from ADB SAFEGATE is a clear example of our dedication to striving for the highest levels of efficiency and safety at Munich Airport." 

     

     

