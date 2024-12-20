Munich Airport Awards ADB SAFEGATE Contract for Next-Generation Integrated Controller Working Position

Developed in alignment with the latest EUROCONTROL and EUROCAE standards, OneControl represents a unique blend of software engineering and operational excellence, committed to delivering the market’s best user experience, meticulously designed by and for air traffic controllers. The new system will be based on a modern, data-driven, and service-oriented architecture to ensure rapid deployment and interoperability. Gonzalo Moreno-Muñoz, Vice-President Tower at ADB SAFEGATE, remarks, "Through this project, our long-standing partnership with Munich Airport brings the airside transformation to the next level. This renewal of trust confirms a relentless commitment to our customers." The project will place Munich Airport at the forefront of European aviation, embarking on a significant journey towards digitalization, automation, and groundbreaking use cases under ADB SAFEGATE’s Airside 4.0® vision. Alexander Hoffmann, VP Manager Operations at Munich Airport, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, stating, "This significant investment in state-of-the-art technology from ADB SAFEGATE is a clear example of our dedication to striving for the highest levels of efficiency and safety at Munich Airport."