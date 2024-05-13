FAA Reauthorization Bill Poised to Help Improve Houston Airports

May 10—Houston airports are set to benefit from a $105 billion bill that passed the U.S. Senate last evening to improve passengers' travel experience and safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill, which still must win final approval in the House before becoming law, follows a series of near-misses between planes at U.S. airports, including Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport. The new bill will introduce better safety standards and easier refunds for delayed or canceled flights. Houston airports will benefit not only from the new bill but also from the assistance it provides in dealing with air traffic control staff shortages.

The Houston airports have experienced flight delays and tower closures due to understaffing in recent years. The FAA has stated that 20 percent of all air traffic controller jobs are currently unfilled across the country, per a report by KHOU 11.

The bill will also give $4 billion per year in funding for infrastructure projects that will help increase safety and boost airport capacity, streamline approvals for more drone operations for offshore oil and gas facilities in international waters, and reform the national airspace system to integrate Texas' nascent commercial space industry. Texas airports, including Bush and Hobby airports, would receive new technology to improve air traffic control and help tackle travel congestion.

"Increased federal funding for airport infrastructure projects is critical to continuously enhance safety, efficiency, resilience, and overall airport operations, so we are encouraged by the potential passage of the FAA reauthorization bill," Aviation Director for Houston Airports, Jim Szczesniak said. "Houston Airports is always looking for ways to partner with the FAA to secure funding that helps us achieve these goals. We're grateful for their continued collaboration in finding resources that will directly benefit the traveling public."

Bush Airport is currently undergoing a major renovation project worth $2.6 billion. The project involves the reconstruction of Terminal B in collaboration with United Airlines. Additionally, the airport is working towards its objective of opening a new international terminal, which is scheduled to be launched this winter with the new International Central Processor (ICP).

