MLI Welcomes Youngest and Only Woman to Public Safety Team

May 12—The newest, youngest and only woman on the Quad Cities International Airport Public Safety Department has reported for duty.

Lindsey Lindberg is the third woman in the airport's history to join the public safety team as of April 26 after moving from a job informing customers to now keeping them safe. Originally from San Diego, Lindberg made the move to the Quad-Cities with her husband and daughter at the start of 2021.

"The cost of living out here is a lot cheaper and there were a lot more job opportunities for both me and my husband," she said.

Lindberg intended to settle into life as a stay at home mom, but soon found herself looking for something else to do. That led to the Rock Island County Fair where she worked as the director before moving onto a job working customer service at the airport June 1, 2023.

At the time, Lindberg was going to school for criminal justice, and a member of the airport's public safety team was set to retire. Other than studying the subject in school, Lindberg had no experience in the field but felt called to apply.

"I have always been interested in (policing) but I wasn't sure if I could do it with a family," she said. "I just never made the leap."

When Lindberg first started going to school she was focused on forensics, she said. That slowly changed over time as she dug deeper into her courses.

"The more I learned about the criminal justice system (my passion) turned into law enforcement and I decided what I ultimately wanted to do was be a first responder rather than be on the chemistry side," she said.

In April, Officer Colene Tracy retired after 24 years of service with the airport, leaving an open position for Lindberg to apply. Already being an airport employee and knowing the people, the new job offered her a chance to follow her passion in a place already familiar.

"There's a lot of things here at the airport that a city cop may not get to see or deal with," she said. "I think aviation is really interesting. I didn't think that was going to be something that interested me until I started working here."

With no prior experience in the field, Lindberg went off to the police academy for 16 weeks and trained with other officers. Lindberg said she learned everything city officers are taught: constitutional rights, use of force, laws, resources and community engagement.

At the airport, calls can range from helping customers find their keys or wallet to disgruntled passengers to shoveling snow in the winter. Members of the public safety team at the airport are not only trained police officers but also attend fire school and are trained in initial medical response.

Lindberg will attend an aviation specific fire academy where she will learn the ins and outs of fighting fires and also receive medical training. The training is geared toward initial response, she said; stabilizing the patient until EMS is able to continue care.

Public safety team members take on different tasks every shift, meaning one day they work as an officer and the next fire. Training for those positions is ongoing, she said.

"I really like connecting with people in the terminal. I have met a lot of cool people coming in and out as well as the employees," she said.

Jumping into any new job can be intimidating, but three jobs in one is a whole different level. Lindberg said she had fear initially, but that quickly melted away.

"At the beginning I wasn't sure that it was going to work because there was so much, and I have no experience law enforcement wise," she said. "The airport had to really invest in me to go and they did. For me, it's not intimidating anymore. After the police academy I feel very motivated and like I can finish anything."

