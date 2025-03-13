Altair International Corp Acquires Premier Air Charter, Inc.

Altair International Corp announces the completion of the merger with Premier Air Charter, Inc, taking it on as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Premier Air Charter, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, delivers private jet charter flights, aircraft maintenance, management, and sales and acquisitions. The company maintains a diverse in-house fleet that spans from light to heavy jets.

“I am honored to lead our unified company alongside a team of extraordinary, world-class professionals,” said Ross Gourdie, president of Premier Air Charter.

He continued, “As we prepare to file for a name and symbol change to more accurately reflect our vision, we are excited to unveil our ambitious growth plans in the near future. Premier Air Charter is uniquely positioned to drive accelerated growth, redefine excellence in customer service, and solidify our standing as the premier jet charter provider in the U.S. market.”

As part of the merger, Ross Gourdie joined as president and board member, accompanied by Sandra J. DiCicco as CEO and chairman of the board. Amy Scannell joined Vincent Monteparte as a board member, replacing Leonard Lovallo, who resigned from the board and as CEO.