Saudia Plans 10% Rise in Seat Capacity to 7.4M During Summer

Jul. 6—RIYADH — State-owned Saudia, formerly Saudi Arabian Airlines, announced on Thursday that it would allocate over 7.4 million seats to domestic and international flights in July and August, a 10 percent increase over the same period last year.

According to a press statement, the national carrier will operate over 32,400 flights during this period, up 4 percent from the same time last year.

These measures aim to meet high demand during peak seasons and ensure smooth operations, efficient reservations for scheduled and seasonal destinations, and streamlined airport processes, the statement said.

The airline will provide over 4.2 million seats on its international routes, a 16 percent rise over July and August last year.

It will also introduce over 14,800 flights during the period, a 15 percent climb over last year.

The statement added that over 3.2 million seats will be available on domestic routes through 17,600 flights.

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA, emphasized the airline's extensive experience managing operations throughout the year, especially during peak seasons.

The plan includes increasing flights and seat capacity and introducing seasonal destinations to meet guests' needs while providing excellent services.

The airline has implemented comprehensive procedures and prepared the necessary facilities to ensure a successful summer season and Hajj pilgrimage.

The company relies on its young fleet and dedicated team from Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries to maintain on-time aircraft performance.

Earlier this year, Saudia Group announced the addition of 25 new international destinations, expanding its network to over 100 destinations.

This expansion aims to give travelers more options and connect the world with the Kingdom. As part of the global SkyTeam alliance, guests can access 1,000 destinations in 170 countries and enjoy over 790 first-class and business-class lounges worldwide.

