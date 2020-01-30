United Slashes SFO Flights to China as Coronavirus Fears Rise

Mallory Moench
San Francisco Chronicle (TNS)
Jan 30th, 2020

Governments and companies are warning against travel to and from China and airlines are canceling flights, including from SFO, as the deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads.

United Airlines canceled eight routes from SFO to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8. but kept some flights to the major hubs. Nationwide, the company suspended 24 routes — up to a third of its flights — to China.

United said the move was “due to a significant decline in demand for travel to China.” The airline didn’t say it was due to the virus, but with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning against travel to China and the State Department evacuating U.S. citizens from Wuhan to southern California, fears are high.

SFO has 90 flights per week between to China. Three of those were flights by China Southern Airlines that flew from Guangzhou to SFO with a stopover in Wuhan. Since the Wuhan airport closed, that leg was canceled on Jan. 22 until further notice, SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said in an email.

Air China, which runs one flight a day between SFO and Beijing, is seeing passengers cancel reservations, said spokeswoman Jessie Wong in the airline’s SFO office. The airline didn’t anticipate making scheduling changes because although outbound flights are losing passengers, the return flights from China to SFO are “very full,” she said.

American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing said in an email that “given the significant decline in demand for travel to and from China” the airline will suspend travel between Los Angeles International Airport and Shanghai and Beijing from Feb. 9 through Mar. 27. LAX is American’s primary hub to Asia, with most passengers from SFO transferring there.

CNBC reported that Boeing, on its earnings call Wednesday, listed the coronavirus outbreak as something that could affect its earnings.

Industry analyst GlobalData estimated in a report released Wednesday that the coronavirus could seriously impact the global tourism industry. China had 159 million outbound tourists in 2019, which accounted for 12.2% of all outbound travelers globally.

The virus has killed 132 people and infected 5,974, the Associated Press reported. No cases have been confirmed in the Bay Area.

Mallory Moench is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: mallory.moench@sfchronicle.com Twitter:@mallorymoench

