Frontier Airlines is Adding Flights to Three New Cities out of Philly

Catherine Dunn
The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Jan 30th, 2020

Frontier Airlines is launching flights from Philadelphia to three major markets, ahead of the summer travel season, the company announced on Wednesday.

Starting in late April, the low-cost carrier will offer a daily direct flight to Los Angeles. In May, Frontier will begin daily flights from PHL to Boston, and it will fly three times a week from PHL to Chicago.

"We have got to a point where we serve so many of the top markets from Philadelphia, we’re becoming a natural choice for customers to look at when they want a good deal,” Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial, said during a media event at PHL.

The Denver-based airline flies direct from Philadelphia to more than 20 cities, and Philly is the fourth-largest city in terms of departures within Frontier’s network.

Frontier is known for its “ultra” low fares, and Shurz touted the $29 introductory fare, one-way, to Boston.

The airline entered the Boston market a year ago. It’s an airport where fares are high, Shurz said, and “there really is an opportunity for an ultra-low-cost carrier.”

The route makes for "a natural summer market,” he added.

Earlier this week, Frontier announced that it would resume flights out of New Castle Airport (Wilmington) after suspending service there in 2015.

The announcement at PHL on Wednesday also highlighted Frontier’s fuel savings through its use of the A320neo aircraft. Shurz said that the engines are about 15% more fuel-efficient than previous models, and that half of Frontier’s fleet is comprised of the planes, a bigger proportion than any other U.S. airline.

“We’re significantly further along using the most fuel-efficient aircraft on the market,” Shurz said. Given that fuel is such a huge cost, when the company saves money, he said, customers also see those savings.

———

©2020 The Philadelphia Inquirer

Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Airlines
Air Canada Suspends Flights to Beijing, Shanghai
Air Canada said that following the Government of Canada's Advisory to avoid non-essential travel to mainland China it is temporarily suspending all direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai effective.
Jan 29th, 2020
Wheels Up and Delta Close Groundbreaking Transaction, Combining Delta Private Jets with Wheels Up and Introducing Cross-Platform Customer Benefits
Delta and Wheels Up have closed on a previously announced groundbreaking transaction and partnership agreement.
Jan 29th, 2020
Wheels Up and Delta Close Groundbreaking Transaction, Combining Delta Private Jets with Wheels Up and Introducing Cross-Platform Customer Benefits
Wheels Up and Delta are unveiling cross-platform benefits for existing and prospective Wheels Up Members and Delta customers that cannot be found anywhere else within the private aviation industry.
Jan 29th, 2020
Air France and Sata Azores Airlines Sign a Code-Share Agreement
Jan 28th, 2020
Jet Linx Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of Exclusive Member Benefits Program with Five New Partnership Announcements
Elevated Lifestyle offers members a portfolio of exclusive offerings from their network of partners in travel, transportation, libations and fare, health and wellness, fashion, and other categories.
Jan 28th, 2020
Coronavirus Leads China Airlines To Suspend Inflight Service
Jan 28th, 2020
Asia Jet Fuel Demand Slumps as Airlines Cancel Flights After Virus Outbreak
Asian jet fuel demand is taking a beating from an outbreak of a flu-like virus in China that has led airlines to cancel scores of flights during the peak Lunar New Year travel season.
Jan 28th, 2020
Delta Ends Security Deal with DGS at MSP; 118 May be Laid Off
Jan 28th, 2020
Delta Ramp Agent Fatally Shot in Staff Lot Near Atlanta Airport
Jan 28th, 2020
Gulf Air Resumes Flights to and from Iraq
Jan 27th, 2020
Yes 2536
FlyArystan Has Now Sold More Than 1,000,000 seats
Jan 27th, 2020
Nepal Airlines Pilots Say Notice was Served to Demand Pay Hike, Not to Resign
Jan 27th, 2020
Indian Government Makes Second Attempt to Sell Debt-Laden Air India
The government has set March 17 as the deadline for any interested party looking to submit interest.
Jan 27th, 2020
A4 A Logo 2x
Airlines for America Applauds the Department of Transportation’s Proposed Rule on Service Animals
The increased availability of fraudulent ESA credentials has enabled people who are not truly in need of animal assistance to abuse the rules and evade airline policies regarding animals in the cabin.
Jan 27th, 2020