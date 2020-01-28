Georgia Suspends Direct Flights to China

Direct flights from China to Georgia have been suspended due to the risk of coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“At the meeting to be held on January 28, 2020, the Ministry will discuss the issue of cancellation of next flights from China,” Tikaradze stressed.

The Minister noted that the recommendations are being given to all passengers at the Tbilisi International Airport. She added that the Ministry has not given any recommendations to government regarding the trade restriction with China.

In order to prevent transmission and spread of coronavirus on the territory of Georgia, the import of any type of live animal from China to Georgia has been banned, said Ministry of Environment Protection and Agriculture of Georgia.

According to the ministry, the ban will be in effect until China is declared the free zone of coronavirus by World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the WHO of an outbreak of the never-seen-before virus in Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center of China with a population of more than 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese specialists revealed the source of the disease - coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The Chinese government has clamped down on the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus that has claimed 106 lives so far and infected thousands. Several other countries, including Australia, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, the US, Thailand, France, and Japan, also reported cases of coronavirus infection.

