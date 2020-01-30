Kopter and INAEC Launch SH09 in the Philippines for Helicopter Ride-Sharing Service, Ascent

The SH09 helicopters are to be dedicated to urban air mobility operations with Ascent Flights Global Pte Ltd (Ascent).

Ascent Aviation Group Inc.
Jan 30th, 2020

Kopter Group AG (Kopter) receives additional orders in the Southeast Asian region from the leading operator in the Philippines, INAEC Aviation Corporation (INAEC). The SH09 helicopters are to be dedicated to urban air mobility operations with Ascent Flights Global Pte Ltd (Ascent).

Kopter has signed an order for the purchase of one SH09 and one option with INAEC, leading helicopter operator in the Philippines. The SH09 will be dedicated to the expansion of Ascent, an urban air mobility service that was launched with INAEC in the largest metropolis of Southeast Asia, Metro Manila, in 2019.

This agreement marks the entry of the single-engine 8 to 9-seater helicopter into the Philippines, and the rise of urban air mobility in Asia, where passengers take to the skies to skip the traffic in congested cities.  

“In line with our continued focus on safe and reliable air services at high operational standards for even the most demanding of missions, we are excited to welcome the SH09 into our growing fleet,” said Aldi Dexter Ampong, INAEC general manager. “The new generation of aircraft will enable us to achieve our operational objectives and bring flying experiences to greater heights.”

In partnership with INAEC in the Philippines, Ascent offers ride-shared flights on its platform across more than 15 key hubs of activity in the Philippines, including Metro Manila and two main international airports. “The SH09 combines the latest safety technologies with unique features such as a full carbon composite airframe, flexible transport configurations and improved cost and fuel efficiency, making of the SH09 a great fit for the demanding requirements of urban air mobility. We believe this agreement will provide an elevated experience to our users”, shared Lionel Sinai-Sinelnikoff, Ascent Founder and CEO.

Mathias Sénès, Kopter chief commercial officer declared, “We are proud to be entrusted by INAEC and Ascent. This is a milestone for Kopter as it demonstrates the rise of urban air mobility in Asia along with the strong demand for the SH09 in the Asia Pacific and particularly in the Philippines, a long-time helicopter market. The SH09 will deliver both cost-efficient and unrivaled performance across a wide variety of missions including urban air mobility.”

The Philippines is the first country in Asia to fully embrace urban air mobility through a partnership between INAEC and Ascent, Asia’s first technology-powered urban air mobility platform that enables passengers to purchase on-demand helicopter ride-shared flights seamlessly. As an industry pioneer and one of the leading helicopter operators in the Philippines, INAEC supports a broad range of services such as urban air mobility, oil and gas operations, on-demand chartering and emergency medical services with its growing and diversified fleet.


