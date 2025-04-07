Recaro Aircraft Seating Showcases New Comfort Solutions at AIX 2025

At the 2025 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, RECARO Aircraft Seating (RECARO) is unveiling its latest range of products and technologies, including new business class offerings.

Different configurations of R7 will showcase new cabin designs, customizable features and the integration of next-generation technologies. The R7 seat variations combine new design and space layouts with passenger comfort, featuring a business class plus front row suite, jetlag prevention systems, active seating solutions and predictive maintenance technologies.

The R3 long-range economy class seat offers an improved living space for passengers, with more legroom and ergonomic support, while being nearly 2 kilograms lighter than its predecessor.

In addition, the R4 premium class seat reduces weight by up to 10% in the baseline configuration. Featuring the RECARO design language with a single-plate table, the R4 offers privacy features like backrest-mounted wings and personal stowage compartments.

Targeting the aircraft leasing transition market, the R2 SPRINT marks the launch of the successor to the BL3530 SPRINT, while ensuring availability within 8 weeks from purchase order placement to delivery. The R2 SPRINT offers a weight reduction of over 15% while improving overall comfort and design.

Two sustainable seat features, the fishing net literature pocket and recycled cable plates, are integrated directly into the economy class seats R1 and R2.

“We are excited to showcase our latest advancements in passenger comfort at AIX 2025," says Dr. Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding.

Dr. Hiller continues, "At RECARO, our mission is to elevate the travel experience through innovative lightweight design and cutting-edge technology. AIX serves as the perfect venue to connect with industry leaders, gather valuable feedback and demonstrate our commitment to creating more comfortable and enjoyable journeys for travelers worldwide.”