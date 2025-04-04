VAI Announces 2025–26 Board Leadership

The Board of Directors for Vertical Aviation International (VAI) announces their newly elected leadership team, who will assume their roles Jul. 1, 2025.

The officers were elected by their peers on the VAI Board of Directors and will serve one-year terms as the association’s executive committee.

2025–26 Executive Committee

Rick Kenin – Chairman

Rick Kenin currently serves as COO of Boston MedFlight. With over 20 years of aviation experience in both the US Coast Guard and civilian sectors, Kenin has built a career focused on safety, operational excellence and public service.

Brian Jorgenson – Vice Chairman

Brian Jorgenson is the director of operations and co-owner of Timberline Helicopters. Since founding the company in 2004, he and wife Ammy have grown Timberline to operate a diverse fleet that includes MD 500s and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks. With more than 19,000 flight hours, Jorgenson brings operational and business expertise to the board.

Paul Gottwig – Treasurer

Paul Gottwig was the senior pilot – fire services with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, where he oversaw pilot training and emergency operations for firefighting, search and rescue, and air ambulance missions. A retired US Army aviator and former corporate helicopter captain, Gottwig has decades of experience in both military and civilian aviation operations.

David McColl – Vice Treasurer

David McColl is with LiveWire Aviation, Homosassa, Florida, USA, specializing in aerial powerline construction, maintenance, and emergency response. His aviation journey began at Bristow Academy in Florida. McColl brings a safety-first perspective shaped by years of real-world utility aviation operations.

“These board officers represent the best of vertical aviation—leadership, vision and a deep commitment to safety and innovation,” says Mark Schlaefli, outgoing board chair and owner of Dakota Rotors.

Schlaefli adds, “Just as important, they are dedicated to advancing VAI’s strategic vision. The board plays a critical role in guiding the long-term direction of the association, and under this new leadership, I am confident we’ll continue to make meaningful progress toward our strategic goals and the continued strength of vertical aviation.”