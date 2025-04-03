Marion Smeyers Appointed ATR’s SVP Operations & Procurement

ATR has announced the appointment of Marion Smeyers as Senior Vice-President of Operations and Procurement, effective May 1, 2025. She succeeds Eric Segura and will report directly to ATR’s Chief Executive Officer Nathalie Tarnaud Laude.

Marion Smeyers brings experience in industrial operations, having held leadership roles across various Airbus divisions. Most recently, she served as the head of operations for the A321 final assembly line in Toulouse, where she managed its launch and ramp up.

Her background also includes serving as executive assistant to the Airbus chief executive officer and leading operations for satellite production at Airbus Defence & Space in the United Kingdom, along with various roles in manufacturing and supply chain management. Marion Smeyers graduated from Ecole Centrale Paris in 2005.

Marion Smeyers will be responsible for driving operational excellence across ATR’s supply chain, stabilizing production and preparing the manufacturer’s ramp up, with a focus on efficiency, performance and sustainability, and a pragmatic and collaborative approach.