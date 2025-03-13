PHI MRO Services Appointed Garmin Aviation Dealer

PHI MRO Services, a global leader in helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, has been appointed as an authorized Aviation Dealer for Garmin.

“PHI has a long-standing relationship with Garmin, and we’re honored to be named an authorized dealer,” said Piotr Kosmulski, COO – PHI MRO Services. “This expanded partnership will further broaden our scope of installation and repair services, providing our customers with the highest quality and most advanced Garmin technology.”

This authorization complements PHI MRO Services’ already extensive MRO capabilities, adding to its list of service center accreditations as an AS9110-certified FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station. As an authorized Garmin Aviation Dealer, PHI MRO Services can now offer customers Garmin’s entire product line, including the latest equipment for avionics upgrades, modifications, completions and more.

“In addition to offering the latest technology and equipment, this authorization ensures we continue to deliver cost-effective and innovative turnkey solutions for our customers,” said Kosmulski.

For more information about PHI MRO Services, visit phimro.com.