Horizon Aircraft Expects Growing Interest From The Military and Defence Sector in The eVTOL Sector

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) expects to see growing interest from the military and the defence sector in the eVTOL sector (please see the attached press release).

Brandon Robinson, CEO of Horizon Aircraft,: “The military is focused on fact-finding and growing its knowledge of the eVTOL sector and developing a better understanding of how it can be used in operations.”

Horizon Aircraft says the high-speed and long-range capabilities of their unique hybrid eVTOL design means they can be used for rapid deployment of advanced troop insertions and transporting equipment to remote areas at the same speed as an MV-22 Osprey. They can also be very effective in military search and rescue missions and medical evacuations. Hybrid eVTOLs can also deliver improved military maintenance efficiency with a lower cost/time per flight hour. The military has made a firm commitment to sustainability and the Horizon Aircraft Cavorite X7 hybrid eVTOL is much more environmentally friendly aircraft than traditional helicopters. It achieves this through a combination of eVTOL hovering and efficient turboprop cruise flight.

In July 2024, Horizon Aircraft appointed Phil Kelly as Senior Vice President Business Development. His military experience includes flying Sea Harrier FA2, Harrier GR7/9A and F/A-18E/F aircraft to being Head of Aircraft Development for the Royal Navy, where he led eVTOL development and introduced the F-35B for the UK Royal Navy and Royal Marines.