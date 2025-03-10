Supernal, CHC Helicopter and Heli-One Collaborate to Develop Advanced Air Mobility Networks

Supernal LLC – Hyundai Motor Group's (HMG's) Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company today announced an agreement with CHC Helicopter, the global helicopter flight services company specializing in offshore transportation and search and rescue operations, and CHC subsidiary Heli-One, a leading global provider of rotor-wing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, to scale shared electric vertical and take-off landing (eVTOL) vehicle operations.

The companies will establish a collaborative framework to develop and scale AAM networks, integrating Supernal's vehicles, CHC's flight operations services and Heli-One's MRO products and services. Specifically, the objective is to understand how CHC could operate Supernal's eVTOL vehicles in the future for AAM commercial passenger transportation, as well as for potential applications with its existing flight services client base in offshore energy, search-and-rescue, and emergency medical services. The three companies will also explore how Heli-One could provide a range of potential eVTOL MRO services for CHC internally and other operators of Supernal's eVTOL vehicles globally.

"Supernal is pleased to partner with CHC, one of the world's largest rotorcraft operators, and Heli-One, a leading global provider of rotorcraft MRO services, as we work to commercialize eVTOL vehicles," said Jaiwon Shin, president of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal. "The collaboration will ensure Supernal is the OEM of choice for future eVTOL operators."

"In partnering with CHC and Heli-One, we are confident we will devise new ways to meet customer needs through Advanced Air Mobility," said David Rottblatt, senior director of strategy and commercialization, Supernal. "Matching CHC's global experience and Heli-One's support services with Supernal's scaled eVTOL vehicle manufacturing will expand seamless operations as the industry matures."

Supernal plans to deliver its first eVTOL vehicles to operators in 2028, which will cruise at 120 miles per hour with an initial range of 60 miles. CHC offers local expertise across a global network with a focus on safety, reliability and sustainability. The company's strong history helps it deliver unmatched services across a range of sectors.

"We are excited to support Supernal's visionary approach to Advanced Air Mobility and commitment to vertical flight with CHC's 75 years of global vertical lift operations and sustainment excellence," said Tom Burke, president and CEO, CHC. "The companies' collective vision is to be the global leader in vertical aviation by delivering safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable services to support our customers' journey and success."

Heli-One is a leading provider of helicopter in-service support services with certifications and expertise in a broad range of airframes and components from major helicopter and engine manufacturers. Heli-One is positioned to provide MRO services to Supernal vehicles in markets where the eVTOL OEM does not initially open facilities.

"We are proud to partner with Supernal on its innovative work developing the future of air travel," said Miguel Carrasco, president, Heli-One. "Heli-One, CHC and Supernal are well suited due to our shared commitment to safety and exceptional performance."

The three companies are actively working to identify geographies, use cases, routes and networks for deployment, as well as partnership models for future market development.